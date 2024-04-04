A 12-hour online course on how to provide long-term care for a person who has suffered a stroke is due to start on May 8. The course is spread over six sessions and is open to both caregivers as well as members of the public.

The Stroke Care course, organised by Malta University Consulting (MUC) will be delivered by various trainers and coordinated by Dr Anthony Scerri.

Stroke, or cerebrovascular accidents, are the second leading cause of death globally, and the third leading cause of disability.

The course seeks to provide participants with the knowledge, skills and competencies to support stroke survivors in their daily care at home.

For further information call Maria Bugeja on 2124 076 or e-mail maria.bugeja@muhc.com.mt or trainingservices@muhc.com.mt or visit this website.