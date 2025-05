In the show, Ġużi, like most gentlemen, aspires to nothing more than to be his wife and daughter’s ideal protector. He is a lonely 70-year-old man who has nothing else better to do with his life than to chug beer with a constant vacant look in his eyes. However, this toxic routine prevents Ġużi from addressing the agonising memories of his past.

“Life continues until he runs out of beer and most importantly… money,” explains Schembri.

