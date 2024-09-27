The St Julian’s mayor has raised the question whether Paceville, Malta’s nightlife and entertainment hub, should eventually become an autonomous area, separate from the rest of his locality.

With an ageing population in what is now essentially a party district and the area’s shift towards becoming a business centre, Guido Dalli is mulling the idea of separating Paceville from St Julian’s.

“In 15 to 20 years, Paceville will become a business area, not a residential one. Whoever is mayor at that time should consider whether or not it should remain part of St Julian’s or become its own hamlet,” Dalli said.

A hamlet, traditionally a small settlement within a more prominent locality, enjoys more administrative independence. While most hamlets like Bubaqra, in Żurrieq and Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq in Naxxar are typically quiet rural zones, Dalli believes Paceville could be an exception, given its unique and distinct challenges within the locality.

The mayor argued that Paceville does not function like the rest of the locality, which remains distinctly residential.

“One cannot compare Balluta, the Gardens, Ta’ Giorni, the Village, the old St Julian’s core and other areas to Paceville. Paceville is not like St Julian’s anymore.”

Packed with clubs and bars, Paceville is synonymous with vibrant nightlife and entertainment. It is also known for being noisy, especially during weekends, proving disruptive, especially for residents and visitors seeking a quieter experience. Incidents and crime are not uncommon.

But the mayor insists his suggestion is not about shirking responsibility.

“At this stage, the only thing I would like to ask for is that residents have their own parking.”

'Committee already operates with its own budget'

Dalli explained that the Paceville Town Management Committee, responsible for overseeing the area’s infrastructure, commerce, security, cleanliness and overall environment, already operates with its own government budget. He suggested that if Paceville were to gain autonomy, the committee could take over its management.

“Keep in mind that Paceville has its own significant budget from the government to the committee,” said Dalli.

“If this committee is functioning with the budget from the local council, I understand it staying within. But if they have their own budget, what’s the point of staying as is?”

However, Philip Fenech, chairman of the committee, quickly dismissed the idea of the committee replacing the local council, underlining the importance of both authorities working together.

“We work together with the council. The committee was formed to assist the council. We are here to strengthen it,” Fenech said, firmly opposing any idea of future separation.

Fenech acknowledged that Paceville has distinct challenges but maintained that collaboration between the council and committee is crucial.

“Paceville has its challenging dynamics,” he said, stressing the need for joint efforts to strengthen resources as the district evolves.

“Looking to the future, this is an ongoing process, but we have yet to see how this develops,” Fenech said, hinting that while Paceville is evolving, its future remains undetermined.