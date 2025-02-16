February 9 saw a grand celebration of fashion, music and art as the Malta Models Fashion Parade made its debut.

Organised by Malta Models in collaboration with the Toto Perżuta Carnival Company, the event marked a new chapter in the Maltese fashion scene, blending high-end style with the vibrant spirit of carnival.

Six prestigious fashion brands − Morgan, Promod, Jules, Caroll, Lady’s Secret Lingerie Boutique, and Juneberry − unveiled their latest collections, which ranged from casual to elegant wear.

One of the most anticipated highlights of the evening was the unveiling of the 2025 carnival float by the Toto Perżuta Carnival Company. The float, designed around the theme ‘The Time Flow’, symbolises the passage of time. Led by Roderick (Toto) and Raymond (Perżuta), the company once again demonstrated its artistry, elevating carnival 2025 to new heights.

The evening also included performances by DJs Joseph Armani and Denzel Jo Armani, and singer Drakard.

Drakard performing during the event.

The fashion show was supported by a dedicated creative team.

The make-up artists, including Claudia Galea, Kylie Briffa, Evania Balzan, Sacha (Our Reflection by Sacha), Maria Ellul, Joanna Taylor and Jovana, contributed their skills to ensure the models looked flawless on the runway.

Hairstylists Janice Hairstylist and Schere Complex created stunning hairstyles that complemented the collections. Nails were styled by Curls and Claws by Kylie Cassar.

The show was immortalised through the lenses of photographers Matt Photography, Lydia Isaac, Hayden Grech and Jonathan Agius, while the videography team, led by Mavric Said and Dmotion Promotions, captured every moment.

Models on the runway. . .

The seamless execution of the show was credited to set coordinators Simon Mifsud and Dylan Vella.

Team coordinator Anthea Camilleri and Valentina Montesin played an essential role as event helpers, ensuring every detail was meticulously managed.

At the helm of the entire production was Malta Models founder Jeanette Bezzina. All 60 models on the runway were from her modelling agency.

Founded in 2021, Malta Models has quickly become a leading agency, dedicated to fostering creativity and artistic expression in the local fashion industry.