A court on Monday heard details of an elaborate scheme used by three siblings to fraudulently claim over €400,000 in government grants and tax refunds.

Mark Mallia, 37, Karl Mallia, 33, and Annemarie Mallia, 28 were arraigned last week and accused of money laundering after claiming marriage, funeral and other grants using false personal details and six IBAN numbers.

Mark and Karl were also accused of unlawfully accessing the email of a third party and breaching a probation order handed down on September 19, 2024.

Mark alone was separately accused of breaching a probation order handed down in January 2025, while Karl was accused of breaching a similar order handed down in October 2022. Annemarie was separately accused of being an accomplice in the crimes allegedly committed by her brothers. They are pleading not guilty.

A representative of the Malta Tax and Customs Administration took the witness stand before Magistrate Rachel Montebello on Monday. He explained that the authorities received a call from someone about documents he had received about Ordination to the Priesthood Grant, even though he was not a priest.

The MTCA referred the case to its IT department for further investigation. Assistant Director Noel Attard and Ryan Mifsud led the internal investigations. In December 2023, lawyer Svetlana Azzopardi from MTCA’s legal department informed the police about the situation and flagged a total of 364 fraudulent applications.

Once the investigations were concluded, it transpired that there were over 430 tax rebate applications allegedly filed by the siblings.

Police inspector Keith Caruana Darmanin explained that the accused filed applications in the names of their mother and one of their former partners.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello presided over the court. AG lawyers Claire Sammut and Yvette-Anna Borg Cardona prosecuted, assisted by Inspector Keith Caruana Darmanin. Lawyers Franco Debono and Adreana Zammit assisted Annemarie Mallia. Lawyers José Herrera and Martina Herrera were defence counsel to the brothers.