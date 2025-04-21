Three siblings - two men and a woman – ended up in the dock on Monday afternoon after the men allegedly fraudulently claimed over €400,000 in different grants and tax refunds.

Mark Mallia, 37, Karl Mallia, 33, and Annemarie Mallia, 28, were jointly accused of money laundering after claiming marriage, funeral and other grants using personal details they found on dissertations and court judgments uploaded online.

On Monday, Mark and Karl were also accused of unlawfully accessing the email of a third party and breaching a probation order handed down on September 19, 2024.

Mark alone was meanwhile separately accused of breaching a probation order handed down in January 2025, while Karl was accused of breaching a similar order handed down in October 2022.

Annemarie was separately accused of being an accomplice in the crimes allegedly committed by her brothers.

Police inspector Keith Caruana Darmanin told the court the police received a criminal complaint from the Malta Tax and Customs Administration, after a person informed MTCA’s back office about documents they had received about Ordination to the Priesthood Grant. The person was never a priest.

The MTCA told the police that the suspects were probably exploiting a loophole in the system, and while one would need their ID card to apply for grants, once a person is signed in, they can apply for grants on behalf of others.

This was allowed since those who are not computer literate could either get a relative to apply for a tax refund or go to the one-stop shop.

The police started investigating and found over 300 forged applications claiming to be, among other things, grants for water purifiers, bicycles, or marriage.

The police found that none of the people whose names showed up on the applications filed by the siblings had actually got married, and, in one case, the person showing on the application as applying for a marriage grant was dead.

Caruana Darmanin explained that the police also confirmed with the Curia that the individuals who purportedly applied for the priesthood grant were not priests, and in some cases, the ID card numbers used to claim the grant belonged to a woman.

The suspects claimed refunds using other grants, including the postponement of weddings grant, grants relating to the purchase of special equipment used by individuals with disability, grants on the purchase of musical equipment and grants on funeral expenses.

A different police inspector investigating one of the brothers had found notes on a piece of paper where they had jotted down information on using different VPN addresses.

They also had noted on where to obtain ID cards, including from court judgements or dissertations uploaded on the university’s website.

In the meantime, the MTCA informed the investigators that the brothers had claimed €405,160 in total.

Karl and Mark Mallia were arrested on February 12, along with their mother, since her ID card number was used in several grant applications. Several electronic devices were seized, including the mother’s mobile phone, from which the police gathered more evidence.

From the extraction of their mobile phones, it emerged that Annemarie made reference to grant applications, and in one particular message, she warned that the amounts they were claiming would draw the MTCA’s attention.

The police also found a joint Revolut account between Karl and Annemarie.

Karl's former girlfriend filed a police report in April 2023 after she received VAT-related documentation in connection with a company belonging to Mark.

The woman filed a second police report in April 2025 after someone tried to access her Gmail account.

The police have requested further information from Google to see who tried to access her account.

51 bank accounts

Replying to a question by defence lawyer José Herrera, Inspector Caruana Darmanin confirmed that Annemarie cooperated fully with the police.

He added that she once received €800 through the joint account.

The defence suggested that the sum represented an amount she was owed by her brother. Caruana Darmanin said she told the police that the men had “a lot of debt” but could not recall whether the €800 was a repayment.

The investigator also explained that several thousand euros were received on the joint account from the VAT department, and others were deposited by Mark. The man withdrew the same amount of money that was deposited.

During the investigation, it was established that the accused had made use of 51 bank accounts – 10 connected to local banks and the rest foreign.

Appearing in court on Monday afternoon, Mark, who is currently at Corradino Correctional Facility, pleaded not guilty.

Karl, who lives in Marsascala and is self-employed, also pleaded not guilty.

Annemarie, a senior data protection manager from Qormi, also pleaded not guilty.

Herrera requested bail on behalf of Annemarie, saying that her involvement was much less than that of her brother in the alleged case.

The prosecution agreed, highlighting that her involvement was much less, and the civilian witnesses who will be summoned in the proceedings will be testifying against the two men.

The request was upheld, and the woman was released against a €5,000 personal guarantee.

She was ordered to sign the bail book twice a week, and a curfew was imposed.

A freezing order request was upheld, with the court giving the prosecution 90 days to quantify the amount on which it will be imposed.

A request for the ban on the publication of the woman’s name was denied, since it had no grounds at law.

Magistrate Ann Marie Thake presided over the court.

AG lawyers Claire Sammut and Yvette-Anna Borg Cardona prosecuted, assisted by inspector Keith Caruana Darmanin.

Lawyers José Herrera and Martina Herrera were defence counsel to the accused.