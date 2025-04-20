Sicilia Outlet Village, one of southern Italy’s premier shopping destinations, has launched its much-anticipated mid-season sale, running from April 25 to May 4.

During this limited-time event, shoppers can enjoy discounts of up to 50% on outlet prices in participating stores, where one can find everything from high-end luxury items to everyday essentials.

The Village recently increased its size to 36,000sqm and added 30 new stores, becoming the largest outlet in the southern regions of Italy. The site is now home to 170 stores, featuring a curated selection of top Italian luxury and international brands.

The Village is designed to offer a seamless shopping experience, enhanced by a variety of premium services such as:

• Shuttle bus transportation with connections from Catania airport;

• Exclusive VIP Club membership for additional benefits;

• Gift cards for special occasions;

• Free Wi-Fi;

• Personal shoppers for tailored style guidance; and

• Electric car charging stations for eco-conscious travellers.

Sicilia Outlet Village will operate with extended hours throughout the sale period: April 25 to 27 and May 1 to 4: from 10am to 9pm.

For more information and updates, visit the official website at www.siciliaoutletvillage.com.