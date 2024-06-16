Over 40,000 people visited Sicilia Outlet Village on May 31, as the shopping outlet inaugurated the opening of 30 new stores – with a celebration that included a pyrotechnic show by Vaccalluzzo, aerobatic performances and great discounts.

This new expansion sees Sicilia Outlet Village increase the total commercial area by an additional 6,000 square metres, now reaching a total of 36,000 square metres, making the luxury shopping destination one of central-southern Italy and one of the largest in Italy.

With 170 prestigious national and international brand outlets, customers can find prominent brands such as Alberta Ferretti, Armani, Blumarine, Boss, Coach, Dolce & Gabbana, Ermanno Screvino, Fay, Furla, Gucci, Hogan, Michael Kors, Polo Ralph Lauren and many others.

The entrance to the Sicilia Outlet Village.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by Arcus Real Estate’s general manager Luca Nasi, Orion Capital Managers’ partner Corrado Trabacchi, Sicilia Outlet Village’s managing director Nicola Sanfilippo, director Cesare Greco and various Sicilian authorities.

The new stores range from clothing, accessories and footwear, to home goods, sports items and personal care products. One notable addition in the new phase includes the first new Adidas format in Europe, a Swarovski boutique, a new Coin Casa store and the first Italian outlet presence of Tommy Hilfiger Kids.

These join the other notable brands already present at Sicilia Outlet, including Alberta Ferretti, Armani, Blumarine, Boss, Coach, Dolce&Gabbana, Ermanno Scervino, Fay, Furla, Gucci, Hogan, Michael Kors, Moschino, Polo Ralph Lauren, Tod’s and many more.

Between June 1 and 2, customers experienced two days of extraordinary shopping, which saw reductions of up to 50 per cent on outlet prices.

The event featured various performances.

During the weekend, customers at the Village were entertained by performances by acrobats, dancers, circus performers and a fireworks display in the evening.

With an investment of over €35 million, Sicila Outlet Village also enhances its role as a catalyst for economic and employment growth in the region.

Inaugurated 14 years ago, the Village now supports over 1,500 resources, including direct and indirect employees, serving as both a premier shopping destination and a significant economic driver for Sicily. The increased visitor influx to the Village also positively impacts the local economy.

With the addition of 30 new stores, the Sicilia Outlet Village becomes even more of an ideal shopping destination for Maltese visitors, offering a diverse array of prestigious brands.

An aerobatic performance.

Upcoming events

Casting for Zecchino d’Oro 2025: Today, June 16, the casting for Zecchino d’Oro 2025, the song festival for children, will be held at the Village. Selected young soloists will have the chance to perform on Rai Uno.

Summer sale: The summer sale starts on July 1.