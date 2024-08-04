Sicily's Catania Airport said it had reduced its arrivals Sunday, due to a gush of volcanic lava and smoke emitted from nearby Mount Etna.

The airport said on its website that "as a result of this morning's volcanic activity", arriving flights would be reduced to six per hour and one section would be closed.

"Passengers are requested to check the status of their flight with the airline if necessary," said the airport, which is Sicily's busiest.

Twice last month, the airport suspended all flights after eruptions spewed volcanic ash over runways.

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported a "lava fountain" gushing from the volcano Sunday morning, with an accompanying "volcanic cloud" dispersing towards the east and southeast.

At 3,324 metres (nearly 11,000 feet), Etna is the tallest active volcano in Europe and has erupted frequently in the past 500,000 years.