Robert Abela was confronted by journalists about the Labour Party’s failure to comment about a joint investigation by Times of Malta, Amphora Media and Malta Today which revealed that former Labour CEO James Piscopo received €30,000 in suspicious payments.

That investigation also exposed €2.3 million paid to Joseph Muscat’s friend, Shiv Nair, from companies linked to the Kappara Junction project and the Autobus de Leon public transport contract.

Nair was permanently backlisted by the World Bank for fraud and corruption in 2000 but, in 2013, Labour recruited him to Malta Enterprise.

Piscopo, a former Air Malta clerk who became Labour Party CEO and then swiftly Transport Malta CEO and Lands Authority CEO, didn’t deny receiving those €30,000.

Piscopo’s wealth rose astronomically soon after Labour came to power. Within two years, he’d moved into his three-storey ‘bungalow’ in Iklin, complete with swimming pool, six stores, archives and a cellar.

He acquired a 14% stake in BBF Ltd through one of his companies, Undecim Five Investments. He acquired shares in Floors of Stone Co. Ltd.

He opened numerous bank accounts both locally and internationally, in his own name and in trusts. He allegedly concealed €600,000 in a private offshore bank.

The recent investigation revealed more suspicious facts about Piscopo. While Transport Malta CEO, Piscopo cashed in seven separate cheques that listed Transport Malta secretary Robert Borg as both the payer and the payee. At the same time, Transport Malta was overseeing two huge projects. Piscopo chaired the tender evaluation board that chose Autobus de Leon.

Those cheques issued by Borg, an accountant facing fraud charges in the Vitals/Steward corruption case, ended up in Piscopo’s account. Piscopo couldn’t deny it because the media had evidence to prove it. Times of Malta learnt there were further payments between Borg and Piscopo’s Undecim Five investments, a company Piscopo suspiciously renamed and later dissolved. Borg transferred €20,000 to Piscopo’s company, which, in turn, transferred €10,000 back to Borg.

Piscopo’s excuse was pathetic. He claimed he had a longstanding friendship with Borg. Do friends usually transfer tens of thousands of euros back and forth between their accounts? Piscopo claimed those payments were linked to a consultancy firm he operated with Borg, Transport Malta’s secretary, while he was Transport Malta CEO.

Piscopo was an Air Malta ticketing clerk. Who would seek to consult him? About what? What expertise did he have? Close to nothing. Piscopo’s dumb excuse was so ridiculous that even he admitted it could be seen as “stupid”. Maybe not half as stupid as Robert Abela’s shameless defence of Piscopo.

The prime minister launched an all-out assault on the independent media, accusing them of being part of a co-ordinated attack on Piscopo. He lambasted their “disgusting tactics”. “The independent media we know how it often works and it’s not the first time they used these strategies,” Abela cynically accused. “First there are these supposed investigations and then the next day Repubblika opens (sic) a magisterial inquiry – we saw this happen many times,” Abela commented.

“Incredibly, as soon as James Piscopo started to help the Labour Party, this attack happened,” the prime minister added. Abela went on to intimidate and threaten: “I am making it clear that whoever tries to use the tools of justice to inflict a grave injustice against anybody militating within the Labour Party, I will forcefully stand up to him.”

The prime minister has no business interfering in citizens’ rights to use those tools of justice.

Those serious allegations against Piscopo didn’t surface now as Abela claims. It wasn’t Repubblika that exposed Piscopo’s dubious wealth. It was Keith Schembri, who handed Yorgen Fenech a note handwritten by Piscopo himself detailing the movement of funds into his secret account in the Fairbairn bank in Jersey. Schembri claimed that Piscopo concealed €600,000 in that offshore account. He wanted Fenech to use his contacts with the media to expose Piscopo.

Piscopo oversaw two massive projects while Transport Malta CEO – the Kappara Junction project, which cost €35 million, and the Coast Road project, costing €53 million. Malta lost all EU funding allocated to the Coast Road project because Piscopo broke all the rules. The EU Court of Auditors flagged serious irregularities at Transport Malta. It described Piscopo’s project as “an example of serious failure in procurement rules”.

These facts have long been known. Surely Abela knows them too. The recent investigation heaps more worrying evidence, not least the suspicious tens of thousands of euros Piscopo received. It exposed how €5.1 million moved from Malta to Spain and how €2.3 million of it reached Nair in a circuitous way through bank accounts in the UAE and Hungary.

What’s shocking is that Abela isn’t insisting on an investigation to rule out foul play. He isn’t demanding to know how millions of euros left Malta and ended up in Nair’s companies. Abela didn’t distance himself from Piscopo and his suspicious payments.

On the contrary, he’s robustly defending a man known to be under investigation for corruption, tax evasion and money laundering. And he’s doing so by attacking and denigrating the independent media, by attributing malign intentions to their investigative reporting.

Piscopo himself admitted receiving that money. He’s accepted what he did was “stupid”. Why is Abela attacking the media to defend him? Why is Abela always on the side of criminal suspects and pouring vitriol on those exposing potential crimes and wrongdoing?

Abela knows the police won’t charge Piscopo. The police didn’t even bother to reply to questions about what stage their investigation is at. Abela didn’t need to stick his neck out for him. His public assault on the media was completely unnecessary. Why did he do it?

Does Piscopo know something about Abela? Why would a party leader allow a man with such a tainted history anywhere near the party?

Abela is using his power to intimidate the press into silence to shield those seeking immunity by contributing to his party. The message is clear – get on Abela’s side and he’ll stop at nothing to protect you.

What constitutes “disgusting tactics” isn’t the media doing its job but the prime minister’s unconscionable anti-democratic assault on the media for doing so. And for what? To shield “stupid” Piscopo from justice?

When a prime minister attacks democracy itself to protect criminal suspects we’ve entered a truly frightening new phase.

Kevin Cassar is a professor of surgery.