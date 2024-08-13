SiGMA World has unveiled the final shortlist for the upcoming SiGMA East Europe Awards, set to take place during the SiGMA East Europe event. The ceremony will be held on September 2 at the Intercontinental Budapest´s Ballroom, with accolades handed out across 24 categories.

The shortlisted candidates will now be evaluated by an expert panel of 11 judges, which includes industry leaders such as Valentina Bagniya, Chief Marketing Officer at SOFTSWISS; Mark Knighton, Global Head of Gaming at IDverse (an OCR Labs Company); Roger Strickland, Director at CSB Group; Paulo Mendes, CEO & Founder of Betmedia Agency; Sergio Muscat, Founder of Oxygia Consulting; Alessio Crisantemi, Managing Director at GiocoNews; Mario Fiorini, Director of IGA Group Limited; Vincenzo Armato, CEO & Founder of ADV Revolution; Dmytro Paliants, CEO at Mayhem Partners; Michelle Dvorak, Owner & CEO of MetroNY, and Oksana Tsyhankova, CMO of Soft2Bet. Voting closes on August 21.

BEST MARKETING SOLUTION PROVIDER 2024 PropellerAds, Irev, Fast Track, Clickout, WakeApp, LKI Consulting INNOVATIVE GAMIFICATION FEATURE 2024 Spinza, BlueOcean Gaming, Kadam, Aviatrix, Fast Track, Unibo, Bragg Gaming Group BEST GAME SOUND TRACK 2024 Mummyland Treasures online slot by Belatra Games, Biggy Winnie feat. The Rich One by Tom Horn, 9 Lions™ Hold the Jackpot™ by Wazdan, Egypt Sphere: Hold The Spin by Gamzix, Sugar Duke: by EGT Digital, Juicy Nights by BarbaraBang BEST SLOT DESIGN 2024 Wolf’s moon by Zillion Games, Cavemen and Dinosaurs by Amusenet, Cute and Creepy by Spinoro, Mighty Wild™: Panther Grand Diamond Edition by Wazdan, Aarupolis by Tom Horn, Design of Mummyland Treasures online slot Belatra BEST GAME STUDIO 2024 Belatra, Amusnet, Endorphina, GameArt, PopOk Gaming BEST STREAMER 2024 WatchGamesTv, Blanco, RTPGOD, ClassyBeef, Yassuo, Ayezee, Toaster BEST PLATFORM PROVIDER 2024 Evona, BlueOcean Gaming, EGT Digital, Softgenius, ADWA MOST INNOVATIVE PLATFORM FEATURE 2024 Fast Track, Mobinc, EGT Digital, ZingBrain AI, Softgamings INDUSTRY TRENDSETTER 2024 Vladimir Malakchi,Yaroslav Babych, Viktoriya Bakalova, Rostishka Opasniy, Alex Nomad, Anastasia Sherbina, Inna Babich, Volodymyr Todurov AFFILIATE PRODUCT INNOVATION 2024 ZingBrain AI, ALPHA Affiliates, 247partners, Fidel partners, Traff.is BEST AFFILIATE 2024 Gamblers Connect, ZM team, Space Fortune, TraffBro, Adkey Affiliates BEST AFFILIATE PROGRAM 2024 1xpartners, 1xSlots Partners, GG.BET Affiliates, 247 Partners, VegasLegends, Mate Affiliate INDUSTRY RISING STAR 2024 Boss Partners, PrimeClicks, Expanse Studios, VegasLegend, Broadway Platform BEST CASINO OPERATOR 2024 Vavada, 22bet, Fenkiss Casino, Mr. Bet, CatCasino, Mostbet BEST ONLINE SPORTSBOOK 2024 1xbet, AdmiralBet, Boomerang Sportsbook, Melbet, 22bet RISING STAR OPERATOR 2024 Kingmaker Casino, Talismania,MoonWin.com, BillyBets.com, Casinia MOST INNOVATIVE SPORTSBOOK FEATURE 2024 Altenar, Evona, Delasport, WA.Technology, Betradar BEST ONLINE SPORTSBOOK PROVIDER 2024 Exefeed, Evona, BetConstruct, GR8 Tech, Lsport, SOFTSWISS Sportbook BEST LIVE TABLE GAME PROVIDER 2024 Winfinity, CreedRoomz, Imagine Live, Vivo Gaming, Stakelogic BEST SLOT GAME PROVIDER 2024 GameArt, Amusnet, Expanse Studios, MASCOT GAMING, Endorphina, Ela Games, WickedGames BEST PAYMENT PROVIDER 2024 CoinsPaid, Globiance, Colibrix, Passimpay, SPAY.io BEST AGGREGATOR 2024 BlueOcean Gaming, Alea, FeedConstruct, BETCORE, SpinOro, SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator BEST REAL-TIME SPORTS DATA PROVIDER 2024 SportsData.io, LSport, Stats Perform, BETER EXCELLENCE IN GAMING LEADERSHIP 2024 Nikolay Prokofev, Lazar Miucin, Bojan Scekic, Marinos Shiapanis, Dmytro Voshkarin, Roman Manuylov

SiGMA East Europe 2024 to take place in Hungary

SiGMA East Europe will hold its third event for the Balkan-Slavic markets in Hungary this September. Powered by Soft2Bet and taking place at the Hungaro Expo in Budapest from September 2-6, the event is expected to attract a 9,000-strong crowd to the expo’s Pavilion E arena. The event will also be held back-to-back with Affiliate World, which takes place on September 5-6 in Budapest – making SiGMA East Europe a must attend for operators.

Soft2Bet

Soft2Bet is a leading iGaming turnkey solutions provider that delivers high-quality products and services for online gambling operators. The company is known for its Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), proven to enhance retention and engagement.