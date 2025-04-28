Last Wednesday, data from the latest purchasing managers’ survey by S&P Global revealed a faster decline in orders for April despite ongoing concerns over trade tariffs in recent weeks.

The Hamburg Commercial Bank’s (HCOB) flash composite output index eased to 50.1 in April, indicating only a marginal shift from 50.0. The score dropped from 50.9 in the previous month, hitting its lowest in four months, falling short of economists’ predictions of a 50.3 drop.

The results revealed contrasting trends between manufacturing and service sectors. Service activity declined slightly from 51.0 in March to 49.7 in April, ending a four-month sequence of growth. Meanwhile, manufacturing production showed its most significant increase since May 2022, with the flash manufacturing PMI rising slightly to 48.7, from 48.6 in the previous month.

Meanwhile, there was an unexpected increase in the US manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for April. According to the S&P Global Flash US PMI report published on Wednesday, figures edged up for the manufacturing PMI this month. The index marked a 50.7 marginal improvement from that of 50.2 recorded in March. The recent figures outperformed economists’ forecasts set at 49.0 drop.

Contrastingly, the flash services PMI declined to 51.4 from 54.4 last month, with economists’ forecasts at a 52.5 decline. Collectively, S&P Global’s flash US Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 51.2 in April from 53.5 in March, recording the lowest level since December 2023.

Finally, business activity in the UK recorded a contraction. The S&P Global Composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 48.2 in April from 51.5 in March, marking the lowest reading since November 2022 when surging energy costs and financial market turmoil devastated businesses.

British companies struggled in April under the pressure of a worsening global trade war, which poses a risk of pushing the economy into a new downturn.

Export orders declined at a heightened rate since the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Costs faced by businesses increased at the fastest rate in more than two years with higher employment taxes and an increased minimum wage implemented.

This article does not constitute legal and/or financial advice and is being issued for information purposes only by Bank of Valletta plc, 58, Zachary Street, Valletta. Bank of Valletta is a public limited company regulated by the MFSA and is licensed to carry out the business of banking and investment services in terms of the Banking Act (Cap. 371 of the Laws of Malta) and the Investment Services Act (Cap. 370 of the Laws of Malta).