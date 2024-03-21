Former Labour MP Silvio Grixti will be charged in court later this morning in connection with his role in the social benefits racket.

Following months of investigations, police will finally arraign five people, including Grixti, for their alleged involvement in the social benefits racket.

They are expected to be arraigned before Magistrate Leonard Caruana.

The others are Roger Agius, 45 from Luqa, Emmanuel Spagnol, 69 from Żejtun, 36-year-old Dustin Caruana and 33-year-old Luke Saliba.

Agius was Grixti's driver and prosecutors believe he played a major role in the racket. He has called for a magisterial inquiry into the social benefits racket, saying he is willing to tell all about the “criminal organisation” linked to the scam if given whistleblower protection.

Spagnol is suspected of having served as a fixer in the racket while investigators believe Caruana was a runner. Saliba, meanwhile, is suspected of having used his IT skills to perpetuate the fraud.

Last September, Times of Malta revealed how Grixti was implicated in a years-long racket to help “hundreds” of people fraudulently receive monthly disability benefits they were not entitled to.

Evidence indicates Grixti provided false medical documents to help people, often hailing from Labour strongholds, to receive social benefits averaging €450 monthly for severe disabilities they did not suffer from.

The police’s Financial Crime Investigations Department (FCID) began investigating the racket in October 2021, after an e-mail flagged a suspicion that a number of individuals had been presenting forged medical certificates to claim unjustified social benefits.

Since then, police have combed through hundreds of suspicious files of people who were receiving the benefits, interrogated them and charged most of them in court.

Some of the claimants told police they were referred to Grixti by a Labour minister, PL politicians’ aides, and even customer care officials from the Prime Minister’s Office.

