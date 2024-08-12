A job that required applicants to be single and to be on standby all day every day for less than the minimum wage has raised activists’ and politicians’ eyebrows, reigniting, yet again, concerns over worker exploitation.

The listing – published on job-seeking website ‘Keepmeposted’ last week – was titled ‘property manager’ and described as “the management of apartments based in Valletta”.

The posting said the worker was needed for Cumberland Ltd.

The job was listed as full-time but was to pay less than the minimum wage. The salary was marked at €10,200 annually – around €900 less than the minimum wage in Malta.

But that is not all.

To get the job, the applicant needed to agree to be single, live full-time on the premises where they were going to work, be on-call all day, every day and to not have a part-time job.

In a reply to questions, Keepmeposted apologised for the listing, saying it was uploaded by mistake and that it was taken down shortly afterwards.

The listing said: “[The applicant] would be required to be single and live full-time on premises in order to be able to greet arriving guests. Although the total hours per week will be the legal limit of 40 hours, the job also requires the candidate to be on call 24 hours a day for 7 days a week, particularly in the summer months.

“Compensation will be paid if necessary and if the employee agrees to work overtime [...and] will not be permitted to work part-time hours.”

‘Several conditions illegal’

Legal sources who spoke to Times of Malta said several of those requirements are illegal. Full-time workers cannot be paid less than the minimum wage, they cannot be discriminated against based on their marital or relationship status, and they cannot be prohibited from working a part-time job unless the nature of that job puts them or other people at risk on their full-time employment.

They said that while it is not necessarily unlawful for workers to be on call 24/7, forcing them to be available for work all day, every day while also living “full-time on-premises” is a red flag.

“You could have a flexi working system where, in theory, you are kept on call all the time but are only needed for work for not more than the legal limit of 40 hours per week. That is legal,” one source said.

“But if you can be called to greet clients at any time and have to be round the corner to greet them at every given moment, all the while living at the place of work, then all the on-call hours are, essentially, working hours.”

A screenshot of the job listing on Keepmeposted.com.mt

‘We apologise’ ‒ Keepmeposted

Keepmeposted replied to questions saying the posting was uploaded by mistake after the website’s “safeguards did not pick up on some incorrect details”.

“Once the error was noticed the post was removed immediately, the employer was notified and the error was acknowledged,” a website spokesperson said.

“At Keepmeposted, we uphold stringent policies against discrimination, which have been rigorously enforced since our inception. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our user base or any stakeholders.”

They also clarified that Keepmeposted was not recruiting workers itself – it was merely a platform “where employers post job vacancies and job seekers can browse and apply for positions with around 1,000 active jobs posts at any given time”.

They said they receive the job posts from employers, vet them and publish them online, like a classifieds section on a news portal would.

Questions sent to the directors of Cumberland Ltd remained unanswered by the time of writing.

The posting triggered disbelief on social media. Matthew Borg, who is the secretary of recently formed activist NGO Il-Kollettiv, said these employment conditions were shamelessly shoving people into poverty.

“Before we point fingers at ‘the foreigners’, we’d better see who’s really creating slavery. And before we repeat the lie that Maltese people don’t want to work these jobs, we’d better see why they don’t want to, instead of pointing fingers at the workers,” he wrote on social media.

“And don’t give me the ridiculous ‘free market’ excuse. What free market is it if it enslaves workers?”

Il-Kollettiv, which its founders say will eventually sprout a new political party, last week called for changes in migration and employment policies, saying third-country national worker abuse is being facilitated by government policies.

The PN’s social dialogue and cost of living shadow minister, Ivan Castillo, also weighed in on the issue.

“What a disgrace... look at what we’ve come to. Are these the added value jobs the government was referring to?” he wrote on Facebook.

Third-country national workers in Malta have been facing complex situations since the country experienced an influx of foreign labour over the past decade.

While they are essential to many sectors of the economy, particularly in care work and hospitality, obtaining and maintaining work permits is often challenging, riddled with irregularities, bureaucratic and time-consuming.

Additionally, there has been growing concern about the exploitation of TCN workers due to their vulnerable status and they often encounter difficulties in accessing rights and protections enjoyed by Maltese or EU citizens.