A composed Jannik Sinner is ready for what comes next after winning a maiden Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, saying he likes to “dance in the pressure storm”.

Ever since bursting on the scene as a 17-year-old in 2019, the Italian has been touted as one of tennis’ future greats.

It has been a five-year grind to reach the pinnacle with his come-from-behind five-set victory over Daniil Medvedev in Melbourne on Sunday, and the prodigious young talent is taking it in his stride.

“I’m extremely happy that I am in this position now. I have a great team behind me who knows what I have to do,” he said of the extra spotlight that will now inevitably fall on him.

