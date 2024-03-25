World number three Jannik Sinner survived a scare from Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor as he moved into the fourth round of the Miami Open with a 5-7, 7-5, 6-1 victory on Sunday.

The second-seed Italian, a two-time finalist in Miami, struggled against Griekspoor’s power play in the first set but turned the contest around after a rain break at 3-3 in the second set.

Sinner came out fighting and took the second before utterly dominating the third to book his place in the last 16.

“I think even the first set was really close, but it (got) away,” said Sinner.

“I think mentally I tried to stay strong, which I did, and I was in a tough situation today. After the rain came, I tried to come back a bit more aggressive, which I did, and obviously I’m really happy. It has been a tough day for me, but very happy about the result.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com