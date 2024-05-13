Monday's parliamentary sitting was suspended for a ruling by the Speaker after Opposition leader Bernard Grech demanded an urgent debate on the prime minister's failure to sack Central Bank Governor Edward Scicluna as he faces criminal charges concerning the Vitals hospital deal.

Prime Minister Robert Abela argued against the holding of the debate, pointing out that last week the Speaker rejected a similar request, which at the time also included Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne. Fearne resigned on Friday.

Grech said in his motion that Scicluna, as well as Ronald Mizzi, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Economic Affairs, should have resigned or been removed by the prime minister in view of the fact that they faced, serious criminal charges in what was an unprecedented situation for the country. The matter was urgent since the Maltese people should not have people facing serious criminal charges while occupying the positions of Central Bank governor and permanent secretary.

Replying, the prime minister said parliament should not be used to discuss criminal proceedings.

As exchanges became heated, Grech replied that Abela wanted to “control” all discussion on the Vitals inquiry.

Abela objected when Grech said the prime minister was associating himself with criminals.

Speaker Anglu Farrugia suspended the sitting for a ruling.