Six bands that were kicked out of the Rampol garage complex have received government funds to find an alternative rehearsal space, the Culture Ministry said.

Last May, Times of Malta reported how bands who called a Birkirkara garage complex home were being asked to leave the rented garages after they were sold.

The five-floor complex known as Rampol had been used for decades as a rehearsal space for bands and artists. A spokesperson for the Culture Ministry said that following the displacement, Arts Council Malta launched a targeted support scheme to assist affected musicians in securing new rehearsal spaces.

“To date, six artists or bands have successfully benefitted from the scheme, having found alternative rehearsal spaces with the direct support of the council.”

In June, Arts Council Malta said it would be providing rent subsidies to displaced artists amounting to €2,700 over three years.

The structured financial package includes artists receiving €1,500 in the first year, followed by €600 in each of the subsequent two years.

Asked for an update, a spokesperson for the Culture Ministry said: “This initiative reflects the government’s firm commitment to safeguarding Malta’s grassroots music scene and ensuring no creative voice is left without the space to thrive.”

The artists that made use of the scheme are Karl Friggieri, DALAM, James Byrne, Drowning Sorrows, Kill the Action, and Aidan Somers.