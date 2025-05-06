A total of six scholarships worth €8 million in various education fields ranging from the arts and sports to post-doctoral research and language training were launched on Tuesday.

Announcing the schemes, Education Minister Clifton Grima said these scholarships were a direct investment in students who are being given financial support to achieve their future aspirations.

He noted that the government has invested over €36 million in such scholarship schemes so far. This year’s investment amounts to €8 million, of which €5 million come from European funds while €3 million are from national funds.

“We belive that strong investment in the education sector and in students will guarantee success for them and for society,” Grima said.

The Malta Arts Scholarships Scheme will provide more opportunities and support to exceptionally talented individuals in the expressive arts, theatre, music, dance, design, creative writing, film, and visual arts. It is available to applicants aged 11 and above, Level 5 to Level 8 QMK.

The Malta Sports Scholarships Scheme aims to put sports on a professional level and will promote the development of high-performing athletes who will eventually represent Malta in international competitions. It is intended for applicants in two categories: Sports Specialisation and Academic.

The Tertiary Education Scholarships Scheme is open to students pursuing tertiary courses at Levels 7 and 8. It provides funding opportunities for students to pursue higher education study programmes and encourages students to increase their levels of academic research.

Co-financed by the European Social Fund+ programme, the Endeavour II supports quality tertiary education at Masters and Ph.D level while the Reach High II promotes research programmes at post-doctoral level.

Live the Language scheme provides young people aged between 11 and 21 years with the possibility of travelling abroad to learn a foreign language.