The government has identified up to six potential areas for land reclamation, with exploratory discussions on the long-debated issue expected to begin in the coming days.

A series of studies on sea depth have been conducted to determine the most viable locations, with plans for the long-promised land reclamation project expected to unfold in two phases.

So far, the “most promising site” appears to be the Freeport area in Birżebbuġa, followed by sites off Smart City, Fort Ricasoli, Qalet Marku in Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, Mġarr Harbour in Gozo, and an area off The Strand in Sliema.

Some of these sites have previously been proposed but the plans have repeatedly been shelved or postponed for around 20 years.

However, a government source said this time it’s different: “We are serious in our intentions to move forward with these projects. It’s a win-win for the country and for the environment.”

According to the recently launched government’s 2050 vision, land reclamation is set to play a key role in addressing Malta’s limited land availability.

While the plan does not name specific locations, it emphasises that such projects should “respect and improve the environment” and “add value to the country”.

Large-scale land reclamation is described in the report as a means to “address limited land space and create additional space for the country’s needs”.

Experts believe the vast quantities of construction waste currently dumped in quarries could be repurposed for reclamation.

“Dumping fees are high, so using this material could make the projects viable,” the source said.

Among the sites under consideration, the Freeport area is seen as the most feasible due to relatively shallow sea depths ranging from 23 to 27 metres.

A separate 30,000-square-metre land reclamation project is already underway there, extending the north quay at Terminal Two by 176 metres and the west quay by 195 metres.

“The plan is to expand it further to accommodate more maritime and aviation industries, as well as other operations currently based in Birżebbuġa. This could also free up land within the locality, and therefore we could create more open spaces for the residents,” the source added.

Another site earmarked is off Smart City in Kalkara, where sea depths range from 30 to 35 metres and the seabed is considered “ideal” for reclamation. This site could also potentially support new ferry terminals to service other areas around the island, experts believe.

Meanwhile, a reclamation project off Fort Ricasoli, also in Kalkara, is being considered partly as a protective measure for the historic fort, which is being restored.

Qalet Marku, off Baħar iċ-Ċagħaq, is another proposed site with sea depths between 35 and 40 metres. While environmental concerns about potential sea contamination exist, the area could be developed into a bird sanctuary or a yacht marina, sources said.

The remaining two sites are Mġarr Harbour in Gozo and an area off Sliema’s Strand, part of which was already reclaimed in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Sliema proposal, which “is not” a priority, includes plans to pedestrianise the area in front of the Zara outlet and introduce a tunnel beneath the road.

The six potential sites for land reclamation. Graphic: Christian Busuttil/Design Studio

Decades-old pledges

A technical committee is being appointed to assess various factors, including environmental impact. Government sources noted that land reclamation has proven beneficial in other countries, especially those with limited space like Malta.

Large land reclamation plans and discussions in Malta have been dragging for around 20 years, yet despite the political and budgetary pledges, they have never come to fruition.

In 2005, then Prime Minister Lawrence Gonzi had suggested the idea of building a floating island off Malta’s coast. The project never took off.

After winning the 2013 election, Joseph Muscat’s government issued a call for expressions of interest for land reclamation, drawing massive interest.

The list of bidders was never published.

The aborted 2016 Paceville masterplan also included land reclamation proposals.

Plans to build a new peninsula off the Portomaso complex, to be used for new apartments, hotels and offices, were widely panned when they emerged in 2016.

In 2018, the Environment and Resources Authority identified the coast of Xagħjra as the only viable location for a major land reclamation project, much to the dismay of local residents.

By the following year, the government said it had identified five unnamed sites as potentially suitable for land reclamation.

And in 2023, both Robert Abela and then-infrastructure minister Aaron Farrugia separately spoke of land reclamation plans, with the latter saying that the Planning Authority would be receiving an application for a land reclamation project at some point throughout 2024.