Six teenagers were forced to go to Malta’s juvenile detention centre since 2020 despite not having been convicted of any crimes.

The teenagers – three 16-year-olds, one 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds – were housed for a few months each in Mtaħleb’s young people’s prison with other teenagers who were convicted of crimes, the Correctional Services Agency (CSA) has confirmed.

The teenagers were taken away from their families under a correctional care order after they demonstrated severe behavioural issues that were or could have been harmful to them or others at home, in school and in other places.

The reason is there is no better place for them to go. The government has long planned to build a specialised secure unit for such cases, but its progress seems to have stalled multiple times.

Malta’s young people prison – known as the Centre of Residential Restorative Services (CoRRS) – is run by prison authorities and functions as a prison for young offenders (aged under 21) who are convicted of a crime but are not housed in Corradino, to allow them the opportunity to rehabilitate in an environment that is more suitable for their age.

In Malta, young people become criminally liable at the age of 14 and can be handed prison sentences if found guilty of crimes.

Like inmates at Corradino, the younger offenders at Mtaħleb are locked up at certain times during the day but while they serve time, they also undergo a specialised programme to help them heal past traumas and improve their behaviour, according to sources.

Children on a correctional care order are housed with them for a few months and undergo the same programme, even though they have no conviction.

Mixed feelings

The practice elicits mixed feelings among corrective services professionals. Some argue it offers a pre-emptive taste of consequences and a chance for rehabilitation before criminal charges lead to a tarnished police record.

Nonetheless, mental health professionals agree that putting young people with severe behavioural issues in a prison setting – especially when they have no conviction – is far from ideal and they should be housed in a special secure home instead.

Questions were sent to the family ministry to ask about the progress of the secure home.

Why does the state take away children?

In Malta, the state has the right to intervene and take a child away from their family in situations where the child’s safety and well-being are significantly at risk.

The state – through the family minister – intervenes and issues a care order when the child is suffering from physical, sexual, emotional or psychological abuse, neglect, when they have witnessed domestic violence and other harmful acts, or when they have been exploited, trafficked, or living in fear of violence or abuse.

The state issues a correctional care order, on the other hand, to ensure the protection of a minor and the people around them, to control their behaviour, and provide a therapeutic programme to help them out of the problem.

Children under care order are generally housed in residential care homes or foster families, but correctional care orders are issued to children whose behaviour is too dangerous for these homes, which is why a secure home run by specialised professionals is needed for them.