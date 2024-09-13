Sixteen Group, a leading provider of hospitality solutions, celebrated its 10-year anniversary on September 11, 2024, with a landmark event at its flagship Sixteen Flexspaces site in Marsa. The event brought together clients, partners, suppliers, and key stakeholders to commemorate the group’s decade of growth and innovation while announcing several exciting new developments, including the launch of a state-of-the-art Innovation Centre and Technical Centre and the introduction of a new Restaurant Operating System (ROS).

Founded in 2014, Sixteen Group has evolved from a single business with a vision of introducing SaaS software into a multifaceted operation that now includes Sixteen Hospitality Solutions, Sixteen 360, Sixteen Flexspaces, and two sister companies. Over the past 10 years, Sixteen Group has become a trusted partner in Malta’s thriving restaurant industry, delivering cutting-edge technology, consultancy services, and collaborative workspaces.

The journey began in a small garage office in 2014, when David Seisun, founder and CEO of Sixteen Group, launched Sixteen Limited with the goal of introducing technology-driven solutions to the hospitality industry. Over the years, the company expanded its offerings through Sixteen Hospitality Solutions, becoming a leader in restaurant tech in Malta.

Sixteen Group also launched Sixteen 360, which offers consultancy services for stock control, training, and industry best practices, further supporting restaurant owners in optimizing their operations. With a focus on collaboration and innovation, Sixteen Flexspaces was created to provide entrepreneurs with coworking spaces designed for community building and idea-sharing.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Sixteen Group officially launched its new Innovation Centre and Technical Centre within the Sixteen Flexspaces Marsa site. This center will serve as a hub for testing and showcasing cutting-edge technologies designed for the hospitality industry.

"We’re incredibly excited about the Innovation Centre," said Seisun. "It will allow us to provide clients with a space to explore new solutions and simulate their real-world application without interrupting their day-to-day operations."

The event also featured the introduction of Sixteen Group’s new Restaurant Operating System (ROS). The ROS is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to optimize restaurant operations, providing key components such as a point-of-sale system, stock control, order and pay capabilities, kitchen automation, customer relationship management, and HR and timesheet management.

In addition, the ROS includes an integration platform that connects it with over 30 external systems, including delivery platforms and payment solutions, allowing for seamless operational efficiency.

Although Sixteen Flexspaces Marsa has been operational, the official inauguration was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The anniversary event offered the perfect opportunity to formally open the site, which provides 600 square metres of coworking space designed to support collaboration among innovators and entrepreneurs.

"This space represents our commitment to fostering community and collaboration," said Seisun. "We’re thrilled to finally showcase Sixteen Flexspaces Marsa to the public."

As Sixteen Group moves forward, it continues to drive innovation and expansion within the hospitality industry. With the launch of the Innovation Centre and the ROS, Sixteen Group is poised to lead the market in providing tailored solutions for restaurant operations. The company also plans to expand its Flexspaces concept through franchising, further supporting entrepreneurial growth across the region.