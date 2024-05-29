During the Socjetà Filarmonika Sliema’s Foundation Day celebration held on May 10, Edrienne Galea was awarded the society’s title of ‘Bandswoman of the Year’ and received the Mro Cardenio Botti Trophy.

Galea plays percussion instruments as well as the flute with the Sliema Band.

The marble trophy given to Galea was designed by the late Ronald Pisani, who was vice-president and treasurer of the society for many years.

During the event, the band, conducted by Lesley Tabone, played several band marches of Pisani, as well as Botti’s Inno Sliema.

Other students of the society’s Mro Cardenio Botti School of Music were handed certificates.

The celebration also included the inauguration of a bust of Pisani.