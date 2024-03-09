The Sliema Band has once again been invited by the rector and officials of the Archconfraternity of St Joseph of Rabat to perform in a festive march on the occasion of the feast of St Joseph on March 16.

The Sliema Band will begin playing at 8.30pm and end its service in front of the L’Isle Adam Band Club.

The Sliema Band, led by its bandmaster Lesley Tabone, will perform several band marches from its musical repertoire, including numbers from a CD recorded last year on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Sliema Philharmonic Society.