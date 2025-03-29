Sliema's skyline is getting a new addition: a 15-storey, 138-room, five-star hotel, replacing the former Astra Hotel.

The development (PA/07209/23) was approved by the Planning Authority last week and is spearheaded by the owners of the neighboring Preluna Hotel, Malta's first high-rise building.

The hotel will be situated on a corner between Milner Street, L. Graham Street and Tower Street, a stone's throw away from the Preluna Hotel.

It will include 138 rooms spread over 13 floors, a two-level underground car park, bar and restaurants beneath ground level and on ground, first, and roof levels, and a rooftop pool.

The development's footprint expands beyond a previously approved permit for a four-star hotel on the same site and will add 42 more rooms to it.

The Superintendence of Cultural Heritage had raised concerns regarding the project's scale and proximity to an adjacent row of historical townhouses, but the Planning Directorate ultimately concluded the development would enhance the area's architecture.

The building's design also features a stepped-down structure towards Milner Street, aiming to integrate with the existing townhouses.

Din L-Art Ħelwa had strongly objected to the development and called for the permit to be refused, arguing it significantly exceeds permitted building heights.

The NGO also said it improperly utilises the Hotel Height Adjustment Policy (HHAP) and fails to meet its requirement for a "high-quality product" without blank party walls.

It also said the building would create an "overbearing" structure that negatively impacts the area's visual and social environment.

But the PA case officer recommended the project for approval, primarily because it was deemed to conform to the relevant planning policies and regulations.

The development aligns with the Strategic Plan for Environment and Development (SPED), the North Harbours Local Plan, and DC15 guidelines, and respects the surrounding context in terms of design and building height, they concluded.

Concerns about the building's height and potential impact on the area were addressed through design modifications, including stepping down the building towards Triq Milner to create a transition with existing properties, they added.

The case officer believed that the revised proposal presented an opportunity for visual and architectural improvement, ultimately justifying the recommendation for approval.

In a 3-0 decision last week, the PA board voted to grant the project planning approval.