The owner of two popular beach clubs in Qui-si-Sana, Sliema has claimed reports 3,000 clubbers are due to descend on the area this summer are "false".

MedAsia Playa and Pearl Beach are undergoing a rebrand and will soon relaunch as Toyroom Beach Club, part of an international franchise.

Toyroom Beach Club, described as the first of its kind, was launched online around a week ago. However, a promotional video by influencer Giuseppe Ferrara sparked concern among Sliema residents after he said the new venue would have a capacity of 3,000 people.

Ferrara announced that the club would be a “Toyroom Pacha Beach Club”, and said it would be able to host 3,000 guests. In response, Sliema residents took to social media to express concern.

“What madness! Abroad, these kind of beach clubs are located in remote areas, far from beautiful beaches and residential neighbourhoods,” one person wrote. Another asked: “And where, pray tell, are 3,000 revellers going to park?”

Club owner Darren Casha responded to the backlash, telling Times of Malta that the 3,000-person figure is inaccurate.

“The claim of 3,000 people in attendance is false information,” he said.

“Although we do have the space for 3,000, we are not aiming for that number of people because it wouldn’t create a good experience for the attendees.”

He explained that the club will instead host “a few hundred people”.

Casha confirmed that the two existing beach clubs – MedAsia and Pearl Beach – are being merged under the new Toyroom Beach Club brand.

Although the site appeared to be under construction in Ferrara’s video, Casha said the only changes being made are cosmetic. He said the club is being repainted white but the layout will remain unchanged. As a result, no planning permits were required or obtained.

He also clarified that the venue is not a Toyroom-Pacha collaboration, as implied in the video. Toyroom, he explained, is a company owned by Pacha.

The rebrand, he added, is intended to appeal to a more international audience, as the MedAsia name is not widely known outside Malta.