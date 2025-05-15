The Sliema Philharmonic Society Foundation Day will this year be commemorated on Sunday.

The celebration will begin at 9.30am at the Marian Sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Sliema, where mass will be celebrated by parish priest Fr Martin Coleiro, OFM, with the participation of the Banda Ċittadina Sliema conducted by Mro Lesley Tabone and the parish’s children’s choir ‘Fathers’ Angels’, led by Fr Joe Caruana, OFM.

After mass, the activity will continue at Sliema Philharmonic Society premises, where students and band members who learn music at the Mro Cardenio Botti Music School of the same society will receive certificates and trophies.The Mro Cardenio Botti Trophy, a trophy crafted from marble by the late artist Ronald Pisani, is given to the society’s Band Musician of the Year. The society’s tribute award, Ġieħ is-Soċjetà, will also be presented.