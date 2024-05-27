Sliema residents suffered power outage on Monday when a substation was damaged during construction work adjacent to the Preluna Hotel.

Enemalta said in a statement on Facebook that its staff had scrambled to temporarily connect the impacted residents to generators.

In the meantime, the energy supplier is working on connecting these same clients to alternative sources, bypassing the substation.

It said the substation had suffered "extensive damage".

Enemalta has filed a report over the damage with the police and the Building and Construction Authority.

The construction site. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier