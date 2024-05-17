A section of a prominent Sliema road will be closed for two days next week to remove large boulders in the Qui-Si-Sana Bay that are causing "a signifiant hazard" to swimmers, Infrastructure Malta has announced.

The agency said the boulders had fallen into the bay during bad weather but did not explain when this had happened.

Works will take place on Monday and Tuesday, with part of the lane heading from Triq Ix-Xatt ta’ Qui-Si-Sana towards Triq It-Torri to be closed to remove the boulders. The works will take place between 8 pm and 2 am.

According to Infrastructure Malta, access from Triq It-Torri towards Triq Qui-Si-Sana will remain open on the opposite lane.

Part of the lane heading from Triq Ix-Xatt ta Qui-Si-Sana towards Triq It-Torri will be closed on May 20 and 21. Photo: Google Maps/IM

Infrastructure Malta will remove the boulders after receiving a request from the Sliema Local Council to remove the large stone boulders that have tumbled into the Qui-Si-Sana Bay following bad weather and pose a hazard to swimmers.

In a similar facebook post announcing the works, the Sliema Local Council provided further details of how the works will take place.

Machinery will be lowered onto the site between 8 pm and 2 am on Monday, and on Tuesday (7 am to 7 pm) the breaking up of the boulders will take place, along with the removal of resultant material from the sea.

On Tuesday evening, the material and machinery will be removed from the site.

A similar exercise took place four years ago when the Tourism Zones Regeneration Agency removed large boulders from the popular rocky beach.