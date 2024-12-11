Sliema has scaled back on its Christmas lights amid a struggle to find a contractor that would do the job for the budgeted price.

The council explained the situation after residents of the locality complained on social media that there appear to be fewer lights than usual this year.

In a post on Facebook the council revealed it had struggled to find a contractor after issuing a tender worth €10,000 in October.

When it received no applications, it had to issue a direct order, meaning the cost of lighting up the locality will now hit €25,000.

Lights have been put up in Triq Bisazza, Triq it-Torri and Ix-Xatt, while Triq Manwel Dimech in front of the Sliema police station will be lit up on Wednesday evening.

Bisazza street is lit up with festive lights - but other Sliema streets remain in the dark. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

However other areas, such as Triq Dingli, which had lights last year, will remain in the dark.

Mayor John Pillow said the council was lucky to find a contractor “to decorate some streets in such a short period of time”.

During the festive season, the council also announced that there will be a number of other activities that will cost around €15,000 and that overall, the total cost for the festive season is €45,700.

The council justified its decision not to light the whole promenade as it would cost over €100,000.

To avoid this from happening again, Pillow announced that “between March and April 2025, [the Sliema local council] will be issuing a tender, which will cover a 4-year period and will introduce a number of new streets, which will be adorned with decorations.”

In its statement, the council added: "The council wishes everyone a happy Christmas and reminds that these holidays should always bring unity and not division, peace and not hatred, words of courage and not anger."