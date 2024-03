Sliema Wanderers’ Mohamed Awad was on the scoresheet for his country after scoring one of Somalia’s goals in the 2-2 draw against Eswatini.

Awad, 29, scored his first ever international goal for Somalia to cancel Eswatini’s two-goal lead before his nation went on to complete the comeback.

Despite the late rally, Somalia failed to advance into the next round of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifications as Eswatini qualified with a 5-2 aggregate, thanks to their 3-0 first leg victory.

