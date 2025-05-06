A total of 181,403 Malta residents went abroad in the first quarter of this year, a slight increase of 820 over the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Total nights spent increased by 117,304 and amounted to 1,321,606.

The NSO said on Tuesday that during the quarter under review, a total of 111,965 outbound tourist trips were undertaken for holiday purposes, and 42,098 trips to visit friends and relatives.

Most outbound tourists were aged between 25 and 44 years (52 per cent), followed by those within the 45-64 age bracket (29.4 per cent).

Outbound tourists travelling to EU countries increased by 2.2 per cent, while those travelling to non-EU countries decreased by 3.7 per cent, when compared to the same quarter of 2024. Italy remained the most popular destination, with a share of 34.5 per cent of total tourist trips.

Total nights spent by outbound tourists in the first quarter of 2025 surpassed 1.3 million nights. The largest share of guest nights (57.3 per cent) was spent in non-rented accommodation establishments. The average length of stay of total outbound tourists stood at 7.3 nights.

Total estimated expenditure by outbound tourists between January and March stood at €171.2 million, equivalent to an average of €944 per capita.