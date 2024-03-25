Slovakia’s superior scoring prowess proved the difference as they eased to a 4-1 win over Malta’s U-21 in an international friendly at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

The Maltese youngsters tried to mount a serious challenge against their superior opponents and showed great character to fight back after slumping two goals down at the end of the first half.

In fact, Mattia Veselji’s goal early on the restart revived Malta’s hopes of a positive result but their failure to take their chances came back to haunt as Slovakia added two more goals to secure a comfortable win.

