Slovakia's prime minister Robert Fico is in a "life-threatening condition" in hospital after he was shot in the abdomen on Wednesday, the government has said.

He was shot in front of the House of Culture in the central town of Handlova where a government meeting had been held. He was later transferred to a hospital in Bratislava for treatment at a vascular surgery clinic.

Four shots were fired, with one hitting the prime minister in the abdomen. Slovakia's president-elect Peter Pellegrini described it as an "assassination attempt".

Videos being shared on social media show a chaotic scene, with the premier being lifted into a car by security guards

The suspected gunman has been detained by police.

President Zuzana Caputova condemned the "brutal and ruthless" attack on the premier and wished him a full recovery. The opposition Progressive Slovakia’s Michal Šimečka said he was "shocked and apalled".

Handlova is around 180km (112 miles) north-east of the capital Bratislava.

Fico has served as Slovakia’s prime minister since he came out on top in the September 2023 elections and has caused concern in Europe for his pro-Russian stance, previously saying that “arming Ukraine brings nothing but killing”.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen denounced the "vile attack" on Fico.

"I strongly condemn the vile attack on Prime Minister Robert Fico. Such acts of violence have no place in our society and undermine democracy, our most precious common good. My thoughts are with PM Fico, his family," von der Leyen said on X, formerly Twitter.

Various European prime ministers condemned the shooting, as did Ukraine president Zelensky.

"We strongly condemn this act of violence against our neighbouring partner state's head of government. Every effort should be made to ensure that violence does not become the norm in any country, form, or sphere," Zelensky said in a message on social media.