The Foodbank Lifeline Foundation noticed a drop in donations this year, despite the increase in families it needs to help.

The NGO will provide food to around 320 families this Christmas, a majority of whom are Maltese low-income families. Yet, as food prices continue to increase, the NGO has noticed a dip in donations.

“This year, we have noticed it’s been slower (in terms of donations),” said Lisa Villette, a foundation board member.

“I think it’s because many people are struggling with the increase in food prices, which makes it harder to donate. We still had a good number of donations but not as much as we have had in previous years.”

A list of food items for a family bag.

The foodbank began operating nearly 10 years ago and has now grown into a foundation that provides short-term food assistance to families and individuals temporarily facing a crisis.

While clients are vetted and referred to the foodbank by professionals, the food items are donated by members of the public and private entities.

Foodbank Lifeline prepares family food packs distributed from its hubs or delivered to those with mobility issues. The packs include staples such as pasta, tea bags, milk, rice, and other canned items for three meals a day.

We have seen our prices go up by a third

Villette said a seven-day food pack now costs over €40. Last year, a food pack would cost €32.45 to put together, almost a 40 per cent increase from 2021.

“We have seen our prices go up by a third, which is a big increase for us, so our costs are consequently going up,” she said.

Villette calculated that donations will last until mid-February, and then the food bank must start to use its funds to purchase items in bulk from importers. The foundation calculates it spends about €7,500 a week on food once donations have dried up.

“We help about 320 families per week and that’s across Malta and Gozo,” she said.

Bags of food ready to be distributed to families in need.

Around 65 per cent of the families are Maltese and would come from a low-income background.

“We even have situations where both parents are working but it won’t be enough to support them. We have single mothers and victims of domestic violence, and a few other families where individuals have mental health issues.”

She noticed also some referrals were elderly members of society.

“We are feeding families throughout the year and donations are vital for us. We run solely on donations – without the donations from the public and businesses, we wouldn’t be able to provide this service to families in need.”

Foodbank Lifeline Foundation operates in Marsa and has distribution points in Valletta, Marsa, Sliema and Qawra.

For more information on ways to help, visit foodbanklifeline.com.