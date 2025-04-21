Shocks and turmoil in the financial markets are not uncommon. Small retail investors are likely to start singing the blues every five to seven years when markets crash and panic sets in.

In the last few weeks, the quality media have advised small investors on dealing with financial market crashes. Many understandably worry about the adverse effects on their retirement nest eggs. After years of putting aside money for the time when employment income stops and the state pension does not guarantee the income necessary to support a desired lifestyle, no one wants to see their wealth melt.

Various factors cause market crashes. The 2008 financial crisis was mainly caused by lax banking regulations and the greed that this permitted in some international banks.

The COVID-19 emergency was a natural health crisis that paralysed the global economy for a few years.

The Ukraine crisis was a geopolitical event that exposed the weaknesses in the EU’s economic and military strategies.

The latest tariff war is a man-made crisis of a US president who believes that all countries are ripping off the US and that it is time to change the global trade order radically.

There is often no reliable way to predict a market crash. Market analysts have no crystal ball and even the most informed hedge their forecasts with provisos in case reality quickly proves them wrong.

For instance, I know of no analyst who predicted just three months ago that the stock markets would crash like they did in the last few days, gold would hit a string of new highs and Treasury yields would climb to 4.5 per cent.

Even the most pessimistic forecasts never mentioned the possibility of the US raising tariffs to the extent it did. Of course, some are now speculating about the next phase of the tariff war and how this will all end.

Small investors are not expected to understand the complexities of financial market dynamics, and how they correlate with economic and political developments. Often, what politicians propose, financial markets dispose of.

So, when deciding how to react to market turmoil, small investors must first determine their risk tolerance and appetite. They must also have a clear understanding of their objectives and their time frames for achieving these objectives.

For instance, persons nearing retirement age who depend on the value of their nest egg to supplement their income are more exposed to prolonged market turbulence than those in their 40s, who steadily save with a time horizon of more than 20 years.

It is very easy to get carried away by market noise, to become overly pessimistic about the losers and to be overly bullish about the winners emerging from the crash.

Investors building a retirement pot should not panic. Knee-jerk reactions such as changing investment strategy or cutting back on contributions can crystallise losses and make it harder for your fund to recover.

Selling out of fear can be the worst thing to do. Large rises can follow more significant falls, so you risk losing on both sides – selling when prices are depressed and not buying until they have increased.

It is unclear how long markets will remain shrouded in fog. No one can accurately predict how far they might fall before a full recovery. Timing investments is tricky, and if you put in a lump sum now, you might see it go down in value and stay there for some time.

Most analysts agree that in a period of market turbulence, small investors’ main risks are getting emotional, focusing on the short term, losing sight of long-term objectives, trying to time the market and failing to diversify.

Those heavily invested in the local financial markets may argue that local market crashes are rare. However, the equity and private debt markets may lack sufficient liquidity, and the pricing of stocks and shares often does not reflect the implied risk. So, diversification is the golden rule, especially for small retail investors.

In the last few years, many small investors have been drawn to the property market, believing this is a risk-free option as the demand for rental property keeps increasing while property prices rise. I see risks in this mindset. Real estate investment risks may differ from those in the international financial markets but are just as real (no pun intended).

Small investors will keep singing the blues when a financial market crisis erupts but, hopefully, they will have adopted the right strategies to protect their wealth.