Smart Technologies Ltd has once again renewed its partnership with the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation, continuing as a proud sponsor of the 2024 LifeCycle Challenge, and reaffirming its support for advancing renal health awareness and treatment.

STL co-founder and CEO Joe Aquilina also participates actively in the event. A dedicated supporter of the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation for several years, Aquilina is currently gearing up for his fifth LifeCycle Challenge.

Commenting on the longstanding partnership between STL and the LifeCycle Malta Foundation, Aquilina said: “At STL, innovation and forward-thinking form the cornerstone of our operations. We inevitably see a profound connection with the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation’s mission to challenge the status quo in healthcare. We find affinity with the foundation, both in actively improving patients’ lives and instilling hope, and in the focus on raising awareness and supporting medical research.”

Since its inception in 1999, the LifeCycle Malta Foundation has raised nearly €4 million, mainly through the LifeCycle Challenge and LifeWalk.

The 2024 challenge, themed ‘Journey of Good Hope’, will see 16 participants cycle 2,000 kilometres from Botswana to the Cape of Good Hope in South Africa over a 10-day period, with the cyclists and back-up team departing Malta on October 25.

The 2024 LifeCycle Challenge is supported by the main sponsor Nescafé and other sponsors, among which are Smart Technologies Ltd, APS Bank, Laferla Insurance, The Web Ally, Agora and JPA. Donations to the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation can be made via Revolut on 9932 9101, by PayPal on this link: https://buff.ly/35g17CC and via SMS: 5061 7370 for €2.33; 5061 8920 for €6.99; 5061 9229 for €11.65; or via a call to 5160 2020 for €10; 5170 2005 for €15; and 5180 2006 for €25.

Donations can also be made via bank transfers through Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN MT 18 VALL22013000000014814521017, with the bank name being Bank of Valletta and account number 14814521017.

The LifeCycle Foundation is registered with the Commissioner for Voluntary Organisations ‒ VO/0529.

For more information, visit https://lifecyclefoundation.com or www.facebook.com/LifeCycleChallenge.