Imagine turning on your lights, adjusting the air conditioning, or opening your curtains – not by using your hands, a remote control or even your voice but simply with your eyes. Thanks to SmartGaze, this futuristic vision is fast becoming a reality.

SmartGaze is an eye-gaze control system that allows users to interact with everyday smart home devices using nothing but their gaze and eye gestures. Want to turn up the volume on your television? Close the blinds? Turn off the lights? With SmartGaze, all it takes is a look.

While for many of us this may seem like a convenience, for individuals with severe mobility limitations, SmartGaze offers something far greater: autonomy.

SmartGaze is being developed with a deep commitment to accessibility. Its first testing ground will be Dar Bjorn, a neurological care home in Żebbuġ that provides specialised support for individuals with conditions such as ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), MS (multiple sclerosis) and spinal cord injuries.

For these individuals, everyday tasks – controlling lights, operating appliances, opening doors – often require constant assistance. Technologies like SmartGaze have the potential to transform the daily experience of these users, allowing them to reclaim control over their surroundings.

Eye-gaze systems are already used for communication through tablets and computers. SmartGaze goes further, eliminating the need for external devices and offering direct interaction with the home environment, effectively expanding the user’s independence.

One of the most impressive aspects of SmartGaze is that it functions without the use of cameras, thus preserving the user’s privacy – an essential concern in assistive technologies. Instead, the system uses location sensors and head-pose detection to identify which smart device the user is looking at, combined with eye-movement tracking to interpret commands.

Each device is programmed with gesture-based commands – simple eye movements that act as triggers to control the chosen device. This makes interaction seamless, secure and intuitive.

Despite its promise, developing SmartGaze has presented technical challenges. Users perform eye gestures differently and inconsistently, making gesture recognition complex. Accurately identifying the user’s position, head orientation and the intended device requires high precision.

The current phase of the project focuses on addressing these challenges to ensure SmartGaze can work reliably in real-world, everyday situations.

What makes SmartGaze particularly inspiring is that it’s more than just a smart home innovation – it’s a case study in how scientific research can meet social needs. It’s about designing technology not just for convenience but for dignity, independence and inclusion.

This is the kind of research that doesn’t just advance technology – it advances society. It reminds us why investment in innovation matters. Because the true power of technology lies not just in what it can do but in who it empowers.

Keith Azzopardi Tanti is parliamentary secretary for youth, research and innovation.