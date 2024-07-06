As a society:

We are awash with accountants but devoid of accountability.

We are overloaded with lawyers but underloaded with legality.

We have a police force practising a la carte policing.

We have droves of developers but not development.

We are buried in rules and rulemaking but well-practised in rule-breaking.

We have official codes for criminality designed by official criminals.

Most brutally of all, we have multitudes of citizens disinterested in citizenship.

We have a prime minister who ridicules democracy while acting as if its deterioration has nothing to do with him or his gang.

We have a Cabinet obsessed with itself and its brilliance, but not its function.

We have an AG refusing to consider what being an AG means.

We have a Police Commissioner who best knows what not to do, rather than what to do.

Most depressing of all, we have tens of thousands of older Maltese for whom political colour is more important than the future of their families or communities.

We have many senior civil servants who neither serve nor are civil.

We have ministers for environment, justice and education who remain hostile to all three.

We have new, expensive roads that are really roundabouts.

We have important national institutions and symbols which we mock daily.

We have thousands who believe that ‘fixing’ something means stealing it.

Most damaging for public life, we have tens of thousands of citizens and voters who believe it is always someone else’s fault… and someone else’s responsibility.

We have history which we laugh at.

We have geography that we think is only for schools.

We have rooted culture that we deem to be no more than a commodity to flog.

We have three islands we are determined to wreck.

We have a sea we piss in, and on.

Most infuriatingly, we have tribal politics where almost anything goes… so long as we win, and they lose.

We have state media that think journalism is a ‘to be avoided at all costs’ rash.

We have public discussions that would make comedians rethink their careers.

We have projects… and more projects… and more projects… that are never intended to be projects.

We have a ‘trained’ but not ‘educated’ political culture.

Most frustratingly, we have tens of thousands of voters and citizens for whom democracy is a part-time optional hobby.

We have silence where we should have screams.

We have obedience where we should have objection.

We have acquiescence where we should have activism.

We have clientelism where we should have community.

And, of course, we have lots of ‘foreigners’ to blame.

But most of all, we have a beautiful land, a deeply rich and resonant history and culture, an enviable location and geography, a creative and enduring people, a sky, sea and soil that are literally pregnant with possibility and potential.

We have growing numbers of citizens and activists who care and are prepared to be heard, and to be seen in their caring.

We have a recent history that is not yet written.

But far too many of us remain in thrall to the shallowest, ugliest and most venal of politicians.

Today, as we write and rewrite that history, we need to reflect on what being Maltese means, what future we want and who should we trust to forge it?