The Chamber of SMEs has warned against “unnecessary doubts” about private education institutions in Malta after the higher education regulator was denied entry to a European register of educational institutions.

Earlier this month, the Malta Further and Higher Education Authority (MFHEA) was denied entry to the European Quality Assurance Register (EQAR), a development the chamber said in a statement had “understandably raised concerns” about education in Malta.

“However, it is important that this result does not cast unnecessary doubt over the efforts and standards upheld by licensed private education institutions in Malta”, it said, noting many of which were members of the chamber.

“These institutions... continue to demonstrate a consistent commitment to delivering educational services that meet and exceed national and international benchmarks.”

MFHEA’s application to join the EQAR register was turned down after an assessment carried out last year identified several administrative shortcomings, including concerns over its independence.

The chamber stressed that provide education providers “operate within a robust regulatory framework and are subject to regular oversight by the MFHEA.”

“They [education institutions] invest in quality assurance systems, maintain academic credibility, and actively seek international recognition,” it said, while recognising work on the part of the regulator to “strengthen its internal processes” following the review.

“This process, if anything, has significantly improved the QA standards locally and this should be seen as a positive step towards alignment with European standards.”

It said the failed bid to join EQAR “should be seen as an opportunity to re-align and consolidate efforts” towards “clarity, cooperation, and sustained government support and commitment”.