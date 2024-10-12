UK band Feeder made their debut appearance in Malta on Friday night, treating fans to an electrifying performance at the Aria Complex in San Ġwann.

Supporting band Shostakovich's Nightmare kicked off the show with an esoteric introduction that gave way to a steady rock beat as frontman Antonio Tufigno came onstage.

The veteran Maltese rockers gave a fun and solid performance replete with unhinged guitar riffs, screaming and Tufigno’s trademark cavorts onstage, aptly suiting the band's evocative name.

Feeder took to the stage soon after, coming on to cheers and applause before launching into ELF from their latest album Black/Red - an apt and engaging choice, the song opening with the words, “Here we are”.

Speaking to the excited crowd of listeners of various ages, frontman Grant Nicholas said it was "so good to be in Malta”, before the band launched into one of their best-known hits, Just the Way I’m Feeling, ending in enthusiastic cheers from the crowd.

Feeder frontman Grant Nicholas (L) and bassist Taka Hirose (R) onstage at their debut Malta performance. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli.

A heavier number followed that, while less well-known, made an obvious impression, with heads banging across the audience throughout.

The band’s Hey You, another song from the latest album made a particular impression on the crowd, with audience members singing the title lyrics of the song after the sound of the guitars had died away.

The band’s name was also a favourite for those in the crowd, with chants of “Feeder, Feeder” punctuating breaks between numbers throughout the night.

And the audience participation didn’t stop there; midway through High from Feeder’s debut 1997 album Polythene the band took down the volume as the crowd sang the lyrics, much to the joy of Nicholas, who smiled as the audience took the lead.

As Feeder prepared to launch into their final song and arguably one of their biggest hits, Buck Rodgers, Nicholas told fans, “You know what’s coming next; let’s rip it up!” - a seemingly prophetic statement, as audience members jumped up and down, drinks spraying up into the air throughout the song.

But the crowd would not let the band leave, chanting their name over and over until Feeder returned to the stage to deliver three encore tracks, closing with one of their most rousing numbers, Just a Day.

In an interview last week Nicholas told Times of Malta “rock music will never go away”, a statement that certainly seemed justified on Friday night.