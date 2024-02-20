The social media site X on Tuesday briefly blocked the account of Yulia Navalnaya just one day after she created it following the death of her husband, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Navalnaya, who for years said she did not see herself as a political figure, on Monday vowed to continue her husband's work and said Russian President Vladimir Putin had killed him, in a video message shared on X, formerly Twitter.

The @Yulia_Navalnaya account page was accessible again, around 50 minutes after it was suspended without explanation.

The page had included a link to the site's rules of use but did not specify the reason for the account had been suspended.

The rules state accounts can be suspended for issues ranging from safety and privacy concerns, like hate speech or sharing private information, to authenticity and verification, such as impersonating people online.

Navalnaya opened the account on Monday. Several of Navalny's top aides and official accounts verified it was her real account.

On Monday, she posted an emotional video appeal on the platform accusing Putin of killing Navalny and calling on Russians to join her in fighting against the Kremlin.

Hours before the suspension she had also posted angry response to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov after he told reporters her accusations of Putin's involvement in her husband's death were "vulgar and unfounded."

Navalnaya said she did not "give a damn".

Navalny, Putin's most vocal critic for the last decade, died Friday in the Arctic prison colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence widely seen as punishment for campaigning against the Kremlin.

Putin has not publicly commented on his death.