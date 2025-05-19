The Malta Association of Social Workers has hit out at what it described as "a grossly inadequate" punishment handed down by the courts after a music teacher was found guilty of defiling three children under his responsibility during piano lessons.

While MASW acknowledged the legal process and the inclusion of the offender’s name on the Protection of Minors Register, it believed that the punishment - limited to probation - is grossly inadequate in proportion to the severity of the crimes committed.

The sentence fails to reflect the gravity of the breach of trust, the abuse of power, and the lasting psychological impact such abuse can have on child victims, the association said.

The ruling, it added, raised serious questions: What message are we sending to children who have experienced or are experiencing sexual abuse? Are we expecting them to come forward and report their abusers when they see that even a conviction may lead to such lenient consequences? What confidence can the public have in the justice system if it appears to protect offenders more than it safeguards vulnerable children?

The association said it was particularly disturbed by the court’s reasoning that the fact the perpetrator was in a stable relationship, and that the offences occurred over a short period of time, were enough to mitigate the sentence.

"A stable relationship is not a guarantee of moral conduct, nor does it negate the fact that this individual engaged in repeated sexual acts with children entrusted to his care. The duration of abuse does not diminish its seriousness. Abuse is abuse - whether it happens once or repeatedly," the association insisted.

It said its members had witnessed the lifelong trauma and disruption caused by childhood sexual abuse.

Survivors deserved a justice system that acknowledged their pain and took a firm stand in their defence.

"Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done — especially by the most vulnerable in our society. The court’s sentence in this case undermines the efforts of all those working to protect children and raises deep concerns about the values being upheld in our judicial decisions."

The association therefore, called for a review of sentencing practices in cases involving sexual abuse of minors and urged all stakeholders to consider the broader societal implications of such judgments