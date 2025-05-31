The Catholic Church in Malta is tomorrow celebrating the Solemnity of the Ascension of Our Lord. This celebration is deeply rooted in the history of the parish of St Julian’s and, particularly, the old parish church, affectionately known as ‘Lapsi church’.

The church is known as ‘Lapsi church’ owing to a tradition dating back centuries, whereby the people of Birkirkara (at the time St Julian’s formed part of this parish) and its whereabouts visited the church on the feast of the Ascension of Christ into Heaven, known locally as ‘Lapsi’; it was a holy day of obligation at the time.

After participating in mass and reciting prayers, the congregation would make its way to the shore to enjoy a day at the seaside, which would normally include the first dip of the season. This tradition was documented by the Capitular Vicar Salvatore Pontremoli way back in 1634.

This year’s programme honours that heritage:

9am: Holy mass at Lapsi church.

10.30am: Concert of sacred music by the Coro Bel Canto and String Ensemble, organised by the St Julian’s local council.

11.30am: A march from Lapsi church, through the historic centre of St Julian’s, to the St Julian’s Aquatic Sports Club, led by the St Julian’s Scout Group and accompanied by the three local bands: Banda San Ġiljan, Soċjetà Mużikali Spinola and Soċjetà Mużikali tal-Karmnu, Balluta.

The traditional ‘first swim’ will take place at the St Julian’s Aquatic Sports Club. The bands will march along the promenade to the LOVE monument in Spinola Square.

The public is invited to join in this celebration of faith, community and tradition that reflects the unique cultural and spiritual heritage of St Julian’s.

The event is organised by the St Julian’s local council, with the collaboration of the local government division within the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government.