Maltese pianist Rachel Gauci will be making her solo debut recital on Friday at the Manoel Theatre as part of the Malta Spring Festival.

The programme consists of eclectic works by Messiaen and Liszt.

Gauci graduated with a Master of Music in Piano Performance from the prestigious Royal Conservatoire of Scotland where she studied with Fali Pavri, Sinae Lee, and Saša Gerželj-Donaldson.

Trained locally by Gisele Grima, then by Veronique Muzy and Andrea Corazziari at the Conservatoire in Avignon, she has also furthered her studies through masterclasses at the Salzburg Mozarteum.

Gauci has been awarded several scholarships from Malta Arts Scholarships and the Janatha Stubbs Foundation. She is also a BOV Joseph Calleja Foundation Scholar.

Currently she combines piano teaching at the Malta School of Music with reading for a Master of Pharmacy at the University of Malta.

The concert will take place at Teatru Manoel, Valletta, at 8pm. Tickets can be purchased from[https://teatrumanoel.mt/event/msf-piano-recital/]