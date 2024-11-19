A solo exhibition featuring Antoine Paul Camilleri’s most recent works is opening at the Malta Postal Museum in Valletta on Friday.

Art Works 2024 includes 20 pyrography-on-wood paintings. The process involves the burning of the line drawing, applying colour and varnishes on wood. Last year, he held two other solo exhibitions displaying this technique.

Another work on display.

Works in other media, such as ceramics, sculptures and bronzes, will also be on display.

The exhibition runs until January 3. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. The museum is closed on Sundays.