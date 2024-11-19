A solo exhibition featuring Antoine Paul Camilleri’s most recent works is opening at the Malta Postal Museum in Valletta on Friday.

Art Works 2024 includes 20 pyrography-on-wood paintings. The process involves the burning of the line drawing, applying colour and varnishes on wood. Last year, he held two other solo exhibitions displaying this technique.

Another work on display.Another work on display.

Works in other media, such as ceramics, sculptures and bronzes, will also be on display.

The exhibition runs until January 3. Opening hours: Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm and Saturdays from 10am to 2pm. The museum is closed on Sundays.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.