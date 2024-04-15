Christine X Art Gallery in Sliema is hosting Reflections featuring works by Norwegian London-based visual artist, Lina Maria Rincon, until April 25.

The exhibition promises to transport viewers to the vibrant landscapes of South American summers in Colombia where she was born, as Rincon masterfully captures the essence of warmth and idealised spaces.

Through her evocative artwork, she artfully explores the juxtaposition of cultural influences, seamlessly weaving together her Colombian roots with the European experiences accumulated over two decades.

A window into another world, these works are meant to evoke a sense of peace and wellness. Unlike the work of David Hockney and Matthias Weischer, two artists she admires, who often depict figures in their work that “evoke a world of spring and summer akin to scenes in a movie”, she prefers to depict idealised spaces with few objects so as to provide a cohesive frame for the viewer to enter.

Cartagena in July

Rincon’s oeuvre reflects not only a celebration of the vivid beauty of South American summers but also serves as a poignant expression of her personal journey in search of belonging after two decades immersed in the diverse tapestry of European life.

Over the past decade, she has created works for art shows as well as commissioned pieces for hotels in Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

Her artistry has garnered the attention of private collectors and has led to the distinction of selling her work to the Norwegian prime minister, as well as to renowned cultural institutions in Oslo. Rincon’s work has been showcased internationally, with exhibitions in the US, London and Norway.

Christine X Art Gallery invites art enthusiasts, connoisseurs and the public alike to experience Lina Maria Rincon’s works until April 25, opening daily (except Sundays) 10am-1pm and 4-7pm, and at free entrance.