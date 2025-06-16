Following the resounding success of In-Naħla Katerina, which has been making the rounds in schools across Malta and Gozo with children singing and dancing to its infectious tune, the Foundation for the Conservation of the Maltese Honey Bee has today launched its second original children’s song: Festin għad-Dakkara (A Feast for Pollinators).

Released to mark the start of Pollinator Week 2025, this colourful and educational song continues the journey of Katerina the Bee − Malta’s beloved mascot for pollinator awareness.

