The song Għażiża interpreted by Laura Bruno, with music and lyrics by Mark Spiteri Lucas, won the 48th edition of L-Għanja tal-Poplu held on August 3 at Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta.

The song is about a mother’s love and one’s wish for her to remain a guiding light even after death.

Bruno also received the Enzo Gusman award for best interpretation.

The contest received 120 submissions but only 16 entries made it to the final. An expert jury and the audience selected the winning songs.

Namra, by singer-songwriter Florence Aquilina, placed second, and Fissidni, written and interpreted by Dario Bezzina, finished third.

The award for best social theme went to Lon Kirkop for his song Straight, which speaks of his own experiences as a gay person.

The organising committee also presented the award ‘L-Għanja li tibqa’ to veteran singer Renato Micallef for his contribution to Maltese song throughout his decades-long career. During the festival, he interpreted the song Bizzilla bil-Ġebliet composed by Dominic Galea with lyrics by Ġorġ Saliba.

The festival was compèred by Antonella Galea Loffreda and Joseph Galea and was broadcast live on TVM.

There will be a repeat on TVM News+ on August 7 at 9pm.

The various entries were uploaded on various platforms including Spotify, YouTube and others listed here.

The songs' lyrics are available on www.ghanjatalpoplu. org/kanzunetti2024/ and on the festival’s Facebook page.

The festival is organised by the voluntary organisation L-Għanja tal-Poplu in collaboration with Pjazza Teatru Rjal and with the support of Arts Council Malta.