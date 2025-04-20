Barocco Foundation, in collaboration with Din l-Art Ħelwa, presents a lunchtime recital at the historic Our Lady of Victory Church, Valletta, on April 22 at 12.30pm. This special concert will feature talented soprano Mariette Borg and baritone Joseph Cutajar, accompanied by distinguished pianist Maria Elena Farrugia.

The carefully curated programme offers a journey through the beauty of art song and opera, beginning with two works by Francesco Paolo Tosti – Aprile and Ideale.

The recital continues with Gabriel Fauré’s charming Chanson d’amour, Amy Beach’s delicate Je demande à l’oiseau, and Henri Duparc’s deeply evocative Chanson triste.

The audience will also be treated to the dramatic storytelling of Franz Schubert’s Gretchen am Spinnrade, an intimate portrayal of love and longing, and Robert Schumann’s tender Widmung, a declaration of devotion.

Schubert’s lyrical Liebesbotschaft and Schumann’s exquisite duet Ich denke dein further explore themes of love and nature, before the programme transitions into the world of opera with selections from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s The Magic Flute and Die Zauberflöte.

Joseph Cutajar will bring to life the playful character of Papageno with Der Vogelfänger bin ich ja, while Mariette Borg will convey the sorrow of Pamina in the heartfelt aria Ach, ich fühl’s. The two voices will unite for the much-loved duet Bei Männern, welche Liebe fühlen, celebrating the virtues of love and companionship.

On Wings of Love: A Soprano and Baritone Duet: will be held at Our Lady of Victory church, Valletta on April 22 at 12.30pm. Entrance is at a suggested donation of €10. One can obtain the tickets prior to the concert from the venue itself or by email:baroccobookings@gmail.com/baroccomalta@gmail.com or phone 7968 0952.